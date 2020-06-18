Malawi will be like United States if you give me five more years – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that he will develop Malawi to the levels of United Sates of America if he gets re-elected in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

The Malawi leader made the claim at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign rally in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Mutharika asked Malawians to vote for him in the June 23 elections so that he should continue implementing development s projects in the country.

According to Mutharika, his government has constructed over 60 roads equivalent to 6000 kilometers across the country over the past five years.

“If you give me another five-year term, I will develop this country to the levels of South Africa or Singapore or United States of America,” said Mutharika.

He also told supporters that his government will construct new roads in Lilongwe. He mentioned plans to construct a dual carriageway from roundabout to Kamuzu International Airport, saying funds have already been identified.

Mutharika also talked about plans to construct the Lumbadzi to Karonga road which will pass through Kasungu, Mzimba and Chiweta. Another road is the Lilongwe Eastern bypass road from Nathenje to Kanengo.

“For all this to happen, you should vote for DPP in the Fresh Presidential Elections,” said Mutharika.

Campaign for the elections started on May 2 and so far Mutharika has conducted rallies in Thyolo, Ntcheu, Blantyre and Lilongwe. He is expected to go back on the campaign trail on Friday when he will visit Kasungu, Mzimba and Mzuzu.