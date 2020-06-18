Two arrested over Ivory in Rumphi

Police in Rumphi have arrested Jacob Ndhlovu aged 43 and Dany Makina Gama aged 46 for being found in possession of three pieces of raw ivory.

The two were arrested on Sunday at Lekaleka village in the district.

A team of police detectives and wildlife officers got information from well-wishers that Ndhlovu and Gama were offering for sale the said Ivory, weighing 19 kilograms. Immediately, a follow up was made which led to their arrest and recovery of the same.

Ndhlovu and Gama will appear in court soon to answer the charges of illegal possession of specimen of listed species and dealing in government trophies.

Jacob Ndhlovu comes from Chibang’ombe village in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe while Dany Makina Gama comes from Chatonda village, traditional authority Mwahenga both from Rumphi district.