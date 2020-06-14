Mutharika already creating numerous jobs – Mchacha   

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha says President Peter Mutharika has already created numerous by initiating the construction of stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Mchacha who is also Minister of Irrigation made the claim yesterday at Nyambadwe Ground in Blantyre where President Peter Mutharika launched construction works for Bullets and Nomads stadiums.

The DPP politician claimed that the projects Mutharika’s government is implementing will create jobs for people in the country.

“Hundreds of people will be employed during construction of the stadiums. This is the massive employment that we talk about,” said Mchacha.

He also mocked Tonse Alliance runningmate Saulos Chilima who promises to create one million if the alliance forms the next government after June 23 presidential elections.

Mchacha said Chilima, who is also the current vice president, has been allocating himself several roles despite claiming that he will create jobs for a million people.

“He self-drives his cars, carries a bag of fertiliser and he claims that he will be Minister of Finance. If he has given himself all these roles, where will the one million jobs come from?” asked Mchacha.

Mchacha then declared that the DPP is not afraid of the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections saying the party will win the elections with Mutharika as its presidential candidate.