Mutharika’s presence to boost DPP campaign – Nankhumwa

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has said the presence of President Peter Mutharika on the party’s campaign trail will boost morale among its supporters ahead of the court-ordered fresh presidential elections.

President Mutharika who is the torch bearer of the DPP/UDF Alliance was last seen in public on May 7, 2020 after presenting his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Speaking on Sunday during whistle stop tours he conducted in Bangwe, Machinjiri and Ndirande townships in Blantyre, Nankhumwa assured the party’s supporters that president Mutharika will join the campaign trail on today.

“A lot has been said about President Mutharika’s public absence, with so many false stories concerning his whereabouts created.

“After attending to other government commitments at the State House, it has pleased president Mutharika to come out and join the campaign trail ahead of the elections,” he added.

During campaign rallies, opposition political parties have been questioning Mutharika’s public absence leaving his runningmate Atupele Muluzi busy crisscrossing the country ahead of the polls.

However, presidential press officer Mgeme Kalilani defended his boss, saying Mutharika is in a secret campaign mode to win the elections.

President Mutharika is on Monday expected to visit the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) to appreciate various innovations by students towards the Covid-19 fight.

He will later conduct rallies at Goliati and Bvumbwe in Thyolo.