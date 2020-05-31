Suspected thief’s hands, foot hammered with nails

A 25-year-old man has been hammered with 6-inch nails on both hands and one foot for being suspected of stealing.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Chikwawa Police Station Sergeant Dickson Matemba said the incident occurred on Wednesday at Livunzu Trading Centre.

Matemba identified the suspect as Weston Gangu who was suspected of stealing a 25 metre horse pipe.

Assailants hammered a nail into each of Gangu’s hands and the nail also went into a piece of wood at the other side of the hand. They did the same to Gangu’s left foot.

The victim was taken to Chiradzulu District Hospital where he was admitted.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the assailants who took the law into their hands.

“The investigations are underway and, once arrested, the assailants will answer the charge of grievous harm which contravenes Section 235 of the Penal code,” he explained.

The police have since warned people in the country to desist from taking laws into their own hands but report all suspected cases to police.

Weston Gangu hails from Chang’anima Village under Senior Chief Makhwira in Chikwawa District.