Tonse Govt to build special secondary schools for bright students

Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera says the Tonse government will construct special secondary schools in each region for bright students.

Chakwera made the remarks at a Tonse Alliance campaign rally in Zomba on Saturday ahead of the 2020 presidential elections

According to Chakwera, some students are not properly taught because they are two classes ahead due to their intelligence hence this will allow them to have their own schools.

“They should go to their own schools where they can do crazy things because such crazy things will end up developing the country,” said Chakwera.

For students who will get a score of less than ten points in the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, Chakwera said they will be given gifts such as computers.

“Bright students need to be encouraged to work further hard,” said Chakwera.

He also promised that his government will build new primary schools across the country to ensure that learners should not be learning under trees.

According to Chakwera, he will also make sure that every school in the country has desks and computers.

For Chancellor College, Chakwera promised a ten storey hostel to resolve the challenge of inadequate hostels at the institution of higher learning. He said this will be extended to other public universities in the country.

He further said that the Tonse Alliance will also create jobs for the youth and introduce the National Youth Service where all youth will find something to do.

Chakwera then reminded his supporters that the plans will be implemented if the Tonse Alliance wins the 2020 presidential elections.