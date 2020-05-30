Chilima, Chakwera sent thugs to attack my convoy – Atupele

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate Atupele Muluzi has accused opposition Tonse Alliance leaders of sending thugs to attack his convoy.

Muluzi made the claim in a recorded statement posted on his Facebook page.

According to Muluzi, Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera and runningmate Saulos Chilima are behind the attack on his convoy in Dowa and they have been promoting violence over the past 12 months.

“It is unfortunate that leaders of opposition, in particular Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Dr Saulos Chilima organized thugs to attack my convoy as I travelled to Mponela and Kasungu,” Muluzi said.

He added that the he expected more from the two leaders but it is now clear what they are made of.

“It’s very clear that they are perpetuating this violence because they are losing the (2020) elections,” said Muluzi.

On Saturday morning, a large group of unidentified people in Mponela blocked the M1 Lilongwe – Kasungu road with burning tyres.

They smashed vehicles and also engaged in running battles with law enforcers.

According to the Malawi Broadcasting Station, three of its journalists on Muluzi’s campaign trail were injured.

In his statement, Muluzi condemned the act of violence.

He said he has called off his rally in Mponela but he will proceed to pass through the area to go other places.