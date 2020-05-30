Mutharika’s absence on the political scene justifiable – health activist

Executive Director for Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) who is also a member of Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 George Jobe has defended President Peter Mutharika’s absence at political rallies as a way of following coronavirus preventive measures.

Speaking to the local media, Jobe has said if Mutharika’s silence is on the grounds of following covid-19 preventive measures then it is justifiable.

In Jobe’s view, it is recommended for people with old age to avoid mingling with others anyhow, considering the devastating effect the virus can have on their health.

Mutharika, 79, is scheduled to return to the campaign stage on Monday, according to the Democratic Progressive Party.

Since the presentation of presidential nomination papers earlier this month, the country’s leader has not been on the road.

Some quarters have faulted the DPP leader for sending his runningmate Atupele Muluzi on a campaign mission while he (Mutharika) is observing the pandemic’s preventive measures.

“If the president is observing covid-19 preventive measures then why direct Atupele to campaign on his behalf?” questioned Beaton Nkhalamba.