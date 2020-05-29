140 Malawians arrive from South Africa

Malawians deported from South Africa have arrived in the country today.

The 140 Malawians travelled on a plane which landed at Kamuzu International Airport at 12 noon. They were welcomed by members of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, led by the Co-Chairperson, Dr. John Phuka.

Lilongwe District Health Office public relations officer, Richard Mvula, addressed the 140 deportees at KIA.

He told them that they will be taken to Nalikule College for Covid-19 screening and temporally accommodation awaiting results.

According to Mvula, those found positive will be isolated while those found negative will be escorted to their various homes.

From KIA to Salima, the deportees will be escorted by Malawi Defence Force soldiers.

This is the first group of deportees to arrive in the country as another 140 Malawians who were living in the rainbow nation illegally are also expected to arrive on Saturday.

Last week, government also evacuated over 500 Malawians from South Africa. The group arrived in buses through Mwanza border.

After they were tested for coronavirus, 92 of them tested positive. In total, Malawi has recorded 203 coronavirus cases. There have been 42 recoveries and four deaths.