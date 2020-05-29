Lungu appointed new Civo chairman

Civil Service Football Club (Civo) has appointed former player Victor Lungu as club chairman.

Lungu played for the club before he went to the University of Malawi in 1985 and rejoined Civo after graduating in 1989. In the 1990s and early 2000s he was the treasurer of the club.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Lungu said he was very delighted to be appointed as chairman and that Civo fans should expect a lot from him.

“I have been associated with much of the successes of the club. I believe in team work including the players, coaching panel, fans and the executive.

“I know what it takes to build a good team. Fortunately for us we have a very robust executive team. Most of them have good exposure in football, club management and leadership skills,” said Lungu.

The Office of the President and Cabinet as the sponsor of the club has the prerogative to appoint the Chairman, treasurer and secretary of the Civo Football Club executive commitee. The rest of the executive positions are elected.

The OPC has also appointed Mr George Chande as a treasurer and has reappointed Mr Ronald Chiwaula as secretary.

Lungu said the new committee will do a review of the team in all spheres and this process will involve fans, the executive and the technical panel.

“I believe with the team that we have it’s possible to achieve our goal. Football requires teamwork and discipline on and off the pitch,” said Lungu.