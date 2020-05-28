Let’s knock out the DPP regime – Mtambo

Citizens for Transformation Movement (CFT) leader Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo has urged people in the country to knock out the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government during the 2020 elections saying Malawi needs a government that can be held responsible and accountable for its actions.

Mtambo made remarks Wednesday, 27th May 2020 following a whistle stop tour conducted in Nkhata-Bay district.

MCP’s Youth Director Richard Chimwendo Banda, UTM’s regional governor (RG) for the north Leonard Njikho and PP’s Vice President Ralph Mhone were among speakers during the tour.

In his remarks, Mtambo said people should vote for Tonse Alliance led by Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Dr. Saulos Claus Chilima because they have a powerful manifesto that has been developed by incorporating manifestos of the nine parties under the alliance.

He said: “The time has come that Malawians must exercise their freedom to change the leadership of the country, we need a government that will be held responsible and accountable for its actions to its people once they are given the mandate to run the affairs of our country.”

Mtambo continued to say that time has now come for the people of Malawi to continue the legacy of fighting for the freedom of the country.

According to Mtambo’s, from 1959 to 1964 Malawians fought for freedom and the current generation should also do the same.

“Our ancestors did a great job and we had a sigh of relief thinking that things will get better in the country, but we didn’t know that our current leaders could betray us. That’s why we are here to restore our freedom,” Mtambo explained.

“Judges have played their role, lawyers and Malawians have done the same, politicians and the human rights activists have delivered. Thus, when the polling day comes, let us all knock out the DPP regime,” Mtambo pleaded.

Taking his part, Honorable Banda who is the director of youth for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) advised the electorate in Nkhata-bay to vote for Tonse Alliance when the time for polling comes saying that it will be the only way of exercesiing change in Malawi.

“I am urging you people of Nkhata-bay central to vote for Tonse Alliance because it is the only hope that you have to bring change in Malawi as we have good purpose to transform your lives in common to the better,” he said.

Mtambo and the other leaders also held rallies at Mpamba, Chintheche, Tukombo and Sanga before dating the boma to conclude their journey in Nkhata-bay.