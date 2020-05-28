DPP still popular in Nkhata-Bay – Vuwa Kaunda

Minister of Tourism Vuwa Kaunda says the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still popular in Nkhata-Bay and he is confident the party will get the most votes in the district in the Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE).

Kaunda who is also Parliamentarian for Nkhata-Bay central constituency made the remarks at a DPP and UDF mega rally the alliance organized Wednesday at Nkhata-Bay boma.

Kaunda said people in the district will vote for DPP candidate President Arthur Peter Mutharika because of the development projects the party has been implementing.

He said: “You have seen a lot of people coming here to show us the support, this shows the popularity and strength of our party that we are able to attract people for our support as Nkhata-Bay is a district where the president has done a lot of investments and developmental agendas.

“Talk of the new hospital, the Mzuzu Nkhata-bay road, the new market, rehabilitation of the Jetty and the government has also announced plans of implementing a street lights project for the district. This has made people of Nkhata-Bay to agree and forge ahead with us in the coming elections,” he said

Taking a step further, Kaunda pleaded with people in the country to fully turn up for the voter verification exercise which is currently uderway.

Delivering his speech, Leston Muli promised people of Nkhata-Bay that DPP will construct a new stadium to be hosting sporting activities and other public events in the district and this will be possible once they vote for the ruling DPP.

“My colleagues have already talked about a lot of the development projects which DPP has done for this district, the next thing we are planning to do for you is to construct a stadium arena and this will surely happen once you vote for the party,” Muli explained.

The DPP and UDF alliance went further to hold another assembly at Mpamba in the district where they continued to sell their manifesto in a bid to persuade people to vote for Peter Mutharika as their President in the upcoming Presidential rerun in Nkhata-Bay.