Driver burnt to death in car crash

A driver was burnt to death when the vehicle he was driving overturned and caught fire at Phuka village along Ntcheu-Dedza M1 road on Wednesday.

According to Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu who is Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, the driver has been identified as Bright Mlewa.

The vehicle was coming from Ntcheu direction heading to Dedza with one passenger on board.

Upon arrival at Phuka, almost just a kilometer before Tsangano Police Roadblock, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“As a result, the vehicle went to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned once and caught fire in the process,” said Chigalu.

“The driver of the vehicle, Bright Mlewa, got trapped in. He was unable to escape and was completely burnt with the fierce fire.”

The passenger, Chisomo Katsekera, 26, escaped with minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at Ntcheu District Hospital where he was taken for medical attention.

The vehicle which was registered in South Africa and all the goods in the vehicle were also burnt to ashes.

Meanwhile, the remains of the late Bright Mlewa have so far been repatriated to his home village of Sabwera, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District.

By Paul Joseph