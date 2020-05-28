Voter verification exercise impresses officials in Chiradzulu

Registration centre officials in Chiradzulu say they are impressed with the turn out of people for voter verification exercise in the district.

A spot check in some registration centres on Tuesday, showed that many turned up for the exercise which started on May 23, 2020.

For instance, by 10 o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, at least 167 people had already verified their names at Chiradzulu primary school registration centre.

In an interview, Supervisor for the Centre, Gracian Chimberenga, said though they started on a low note, things improved on Monday.

“On Monday we had 117 people who came for the exercise,” he said adding transfer requests were few.

One verified voter, Lewis Chifutwe Banda, said as a responsible citizen he felt duty-bound to confirm his name in the voters roll, urging others to do the same.

Another stop check at St. Michael’s centre showed that many people trekked there waiting for their turn to partake the exercise.

Maria Makiyoni who verified her name at the Centre said “It is important that we all partake the exercise in order to vote for our favorite candidate. I am happy that I have done this”.

Meanwhile, Chimberenga has called on the National Initiative for Civic Education Trust in the district to step up its sensitization drive to minimize voter apathy.

He expressed fear that failing to do so would result to the repeat of last year’s elections where over 30,000 registered voters didn’t vote.