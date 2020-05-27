People in Lower Shire urged to vote for Chakwera

Tonse Alliance torchbearer and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has asked people in the Lower Shire to vote for Tonse Alliance for good governance and improvement of people’s livelihoods.

Chakwera made the remarks at a mega rally at Nsangwe in Chikwawa.

He said it is only with good governance that Malawi can be transformed in various angles and that people’s daily livelihood may improve.

He pleaded with people in the Lower Shire to go and vote as it is through their vote that they can bring the desired change in Malawi.

Chakwera also challenged those who want to create enemity between him and MCP first vice president Sidik Mia, that they will not succeed.

In his remarks, Malawi Vice president and UTM president Dr. Saulos Chilima assured the people of Lower Shire of various developmental projects that will happen under Tonse alliance.

UTM vice president Michael Usi called on people to ensure their responsibility by voting in the 23rd June, 2020 presidential elections saying this is the major way of bringing change in the country.

Malawians will vote in the fresh presidential election on 23rd June, 2020.