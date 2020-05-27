Chilima says recruitment of police, Malawi Army officers should be based on merit

Vice President Saulos Chilima says new recruits at the Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force should not be hired based on their district of origin.

Chilima who is also runningmate for the Tonse Alliance made the remarks in Chikwawa on Tuesday where the alliance held a campaign rally.

He said the alliance wants all Malawians’ to be united and does not condone people who are promoting tribalism in the country.

Chilima added that this include nepotism in the recruitment of people at the police and the Malawi Defence Force.

“People should be hired because they have the necessary requirements, not because they come from the same village as somebody.

“Secondly, new recruits should be people who want the job and can carry out the required duties,” said Chilima.

During the rally, Chilima urged people to vote for Tonse Alliance torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera in the 2020 fresh presidential lections.

He said the alliance, if elected, will among other end hunger, create jobs and provide loans.

“But the most important thing is to first vote for Dr Chakwera,” said Chilima.H