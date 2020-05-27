Organisation donates bicycles to HSAs for Covid-19 fight

Save the Children has donated bicycles to Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) and child protection workers in Phalombe to help in the fight against Covid-19.

In total, there are 30 donated bicycles, 25 for the health workers while the remaining ones are for the child protection workers working in different communities of the district.

Speaking after donating the bicycles, Food Security and Livelihoods Officer for Save the Children in the district, Mgudugudu Mweso, said they thought of helping with the mobility part following a concern by the council.

“There was a plea during a health cluster meeting that some HSAs who work directly in the typical villages will find it difficult to move and help if there are some cases related to the coronavirus, so too the child protection workers.

“That is why we are here donating these push bikes, to help in preventing the spread of the disease,” he said.

On his part, Phalombe district’s environmental health officer, Chimwemwe Dickson Jella, commended Save the Children for the support saying the health workers will be able to travel in investigating matters to do with Covid-19.

“One of the challenges we are facing as a district is lack of bicycles for our extension workers including HSAs, as you know they are important in this fight against Covid-19 as they are a key during investigations and rumour follow up.

“Now that we have received these bicycles, we are very appreciative as this will really help in this fight,” said Jella.

Presently, in the district, there is one confirmed case of the Covid-19 which has killed 4 people and with 101 confirmed cases across this country.