Campaign should be issue based – Botomani

Minister of Information Mark Botomani has faulted opposition political parties for attacking personalities during campaign rallies, saying the campaign should be based on issues.

In a statement released on 26 May, 2020, Information Minister Mark Botomani said the Government has noted with concern the direction the presidential election campaign has taken, especially regarding attacks and insults on personalities.

“The government is very concerned with what other political parties are saying mostly the issue of insulting. It is important that politics that aspire leadership must demonstrate an understanding of state management.

“Those who do not do so must have a lot of issues to talk about during campaign, attacking personalities signifies lack of understanding of issues of National importance,” said Botomani.

He also reminded radio and television stations that they have an obligation to avoid broadcasting indecent, insulting and offensive content during this election campaign.

“It is important that broadcasters should abide by the communications Act. Broadcasting Regulations license conditions and media code of conduct on reporting elections,” said Botomani.

Meanwhile, government has also appealed to electoral stakeholders with oversight functions such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) and others to evaluate, monitor and evaluate political against indecent, insulting and offensive speech during the campaign.