JB accuses Malawi Government of bloating Covid-19 figures

Former president Dr Joyce Banda has accused government of bloating Covid-19 figures and abusing resources meant for the fight against the pandemic in the country.

Speaking at a Tonse Alliance mega rally in Blantyre on Monday, Banda claimed that the government is deliberately increasing Covid-19 cases in order to receive donor funding.

“They have imported a dead body from South Africa to increase the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country, so that people will be scared ahead of the fresh presidential elections,” alleged Banda.

While acknowledging the presence of the disease in the country, Banda said: “Covid-19 is real but the way this country is handling corona virus resources leaves a lot to be desired.”

“The way government is abusing Covid-19 funds from the donor community is disheartening as much is being spent on allowances than for the intended purposes”.

” In other countries Covid-19 funds are being properly managed by improving the health sector just like we did in the country by renovating Ntcheu and Dedza district hospitals when refugees came into the country during the Mozambican civil war,” added the former President.

Recently the former President was censured by some quarters after a Facebook page post Banda accusing government of politicizing the Covid-19 threat in the country.

She claimed that there was a lack of accurate information and political will in fighting the pandemic.

Health experts around the globe have warned politicians against politicizing the pandemic which has claimed over 347,000 lives worldwide.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 101 as 18 new cases have been recorded in the past 48 hours.

According to Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, 13 of the cases are Malawians who returned from Zimbabwe and were tested at Mwanza border and two are truck drivers. The 0ther three cases have been recorded in Karonga, Blantyre and Nsanje.