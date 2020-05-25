I will be Minister of Finance – Chilima

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has revealed that he will be Minister of Finance as well as Vice President if the Tonse Alliance wins the 23 June presidential elections.

Chilima said this at a Tonse Alliance rally held at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre today.

He assured his supporters that in the Tonse Government, he will be given important roles.

“If we win on 23 June, I will not only be vice president of Malawi but I will also be the Minister of Finance. Our aim is to improve the country’s economy and to continue the public service reforms,” said Chilima.

In his speech, Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government – under which Chilima is vice president – has underutilized Chilima.

He added that Chilima’s achievements in the corporate world can been seen and he has special skills which have not been used in the past to benefit Malawians.

“We want Chilima to work on the economy so that what we have been promising Malawians should be implemented,” said Chakwera.

According to Chakwera, the Tonse Alliance wants to create over one million jobs, provide loans to one million women, build decent houses and provide potable water to all Malawians

He also promised that his government will unite all Malawians, promote servant leadership and eradicate corruption.

During the rally, the Tonse Alliance leaders urged Malawians to vote for Chakwera in the June 23 Presidential Elections.