Former DPP MP Kaliati joins Tonse Alliance

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mulanje Pasani legislator Angie Dishoni Kaliati has joined Tonse Alliance ahead of the court-ordered fresh presidential elections.

Angie Kaliati who is a husband to firebrand female politician Patricia Kaliati was seen clad in UTM Party colours at the Tonse Alliance mega rally at Njamba freedom park in Blantyre on monday.

UTM party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati applauded her husband for joining the Tonse Alliance, a grouping of nine opposition political parties.

Kaliati said: “My husband has decided to follow me to support the alliance unlike other politicians who are failing to control their spouses (taking a jibe at other politicians).

“l love my husband and surely we will work together for the betterment of the country.”

Former president Dr Joyce Banda also applauded Angie Kaliati for joining the Tonse Alliance describing him as a well principled politician.

Kaliati’s husband was once embarrassed by DPP’s regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha who insulted Patricia Kaliati in the presence of Angie.

Angie Kaliati eventually lost DPP’s parliamentary primary elections to Ebbie Mathanda ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.