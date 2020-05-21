Ansah resigns

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Jane Ansah, has announced that she has stepping down from her position.

Ansah who is also Supreme Court Judge, has been receiving calls from the opposition parties, human rights defenders and many Malawians to resign from the commission citing reasons that she mismanaged last year’s nullified May 21 presidential polls.

On Thursday night, Ansah told the state controlled broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Station, in a special programme both on the television and radio that she has written about the matter to the appointing authority, President Peter Mutharika, who is yet to respond to her.

“I am stepping aside as the chairperson and I have since written to the appointing authority…But he is yet to give me his response,” she said.

Ansah said she has decided to leave the commission in respect to the May 8 Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which upheld February 3 Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the 2019 elections.

The Supreme Court also faulted MEC’s management of the elections saying it demonstrated incompetence on the part of the commissioners.

Since last year’s May 21 elections, there have been violent protests throughout this country people showing their anger and dissatisfaction with the annulled presidential polls result which gave Mutharika who is a leader for Democratic Progressive Party a second term mandate.

Fresh presidential elections are expected to be held next month.