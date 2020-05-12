Mutharika has not visited North due to security concerns – Mzomera

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira says President Peter Mutharika has not visited the Northern Region for over a year due to security concerns.

Ngwira made the remarks in an interview after DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters held a parade in the city.

He said party leaders advised Mutharika not to visit the region because of demonstrations which were taking place over the past months.

“We advised the State President to hold plans of visiting the North due to security concerns.

“There have been continued violent protests in the Northern Region which would have compromised the security of the president,” said Ngwira.

He then told reporters that the state president will visit the region soon.

“I can now assure you that Professor Peter Mutharika will visit the Northern Region very soon,” he said.

Mutharika has not stepped foot in the Northern Region since the campaign period for the 2019 elections.

Following the polls, there were nationwide protests against the management of the elections and after a court battle, the polls were nullified. Currently, parties are campaigning for the 2020 presidential Elections.

According to Ngwira, the party’s joint parade with UDF members today is in readiness for the alliance mega rally at Mzuzu Stadium by UDF president Atupele Muluzi who is also Mutharika’s running mate in the 2020 fresh presidential Elections.

Malawi will hold the fresh presidential election on 2 July, 2020.