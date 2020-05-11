Bloodsuckers saga: Govt urged to take action

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP) have urged government to put more effort in ending the issue of bloodsuckers which has led to violence in parts of the country.

In a press statement signed by CHRR Acting Executive Director Michael Kayaitsa and CEDEP Executive Director Gift Trapence, the two organisations condemned the acts of violence due to the myth about bloodsuckers.

They noted that health workers were attacked in the course of doing their duties in Salima after the health workers were suspected of being blood suckers. Five people were severely assaulted, two vehicles were smashed and one was set on fire.

“It is disheartening to note that people are being assaulted and some have since been killed including two people who were stoned to death in Nkhotakota,” they explained.

According to the organisations, the consequences of the rumors on social and health services are immense especially this time around when the country is facing a coronavirus pandemic.

They also noted that the propagation of blood suckers’ rumors has a potential to undermine or derail efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which is escalating almost every day.

The organizations therefore asked different ministers and faith based organizations to join hands in ending the issue of blood suckers before a lot of people lose their lives.

They also urged the Malawi Police Service (MPs) to take appropriate measures to stop the violence.