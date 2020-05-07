Govt wants to assassinate Chakwera and myself – Chilima

…Funeral held for two fire victims

Vice President Saulos Chilima has claimed that government plans to kill him as well as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and human rights activists so that the fresh presidential elections should be delayed.

Chilima made the claim on Thursday during the funeral of two people who died after sustaining burns in a fire accident at Area 24 in Lilongwe.

According to Chilima, a cabinet meeting held last week resolved to kill him, Chakwera, rights activist Gift Trapence, elections case witness Daud Suleman and Citizens for Transformation leader Timothy Mtambo

The UTM leader challenged members of the cabinet to prove him wrong.

The two fire victims, Ayiles Tambala and her 11-year-old son Shukran, died on Wednesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Three other members of their family are still admitted at KCH after they also sustained burns in a suspected petrol bomb attack at their house which is in the same building as a UTM office.

The UTM and the MCP which are in an alliance have said the attack is an act of political violence.

In his eulogy, MCP leader Chakwera described the attack on the family as pathetic and prayed that the culprits should be found.