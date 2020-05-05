UTM office in Lilongwe set on fire

A UTM office in Lilongwe has been damaged by fire which has also left a guard and his children injured.

The UTM office located at Area 24 in the Capital City was torched by unknown assailants last night.

It is suspected that the thugs used a petrol bomb to set fire to the building.

The guard and some of his children suffered burns and were taken to hospital by well-wishers.

The incident happened hours after UTM leader Saulos Chilima condemned separate attacks on UTM members in the Southern Region.

He claimed that the violence was sponsored and carried out by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

According to Chilima, President Peter Mutharika and his cabinet ministers want to use the violence to scare and divide the opposition in order to remain in power.