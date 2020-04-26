First Covid-19 case in Northern Region confirmed

The first coronavirus case in the Northern Region has been registered in Karonga.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has announced this at a press brief he had at Mzuzu Central Hospital this morning.

Mhango said the patient is a 27-year-old who recently travelled from Tanzania.

“The patient was in self-quarantine after arriving in the country but after some time he started showing some symptoms and tests came out positive,” said Mhango.

The new case means Malawi has recorded 34 cases and out of that number 3 have passed away, 4 have recovered and 28 still are still active.

“It is a worrisome development that people are taking the disease lightly,” said Mhango.

He then thanked some churches which have stopped conducting services after the government banned church gatherings. The minister mentioned the Roman Catholic, Muslims and Anglican Church.

He reminded Malawians to keep on following preventative measures such as washing hands frequently, not touching face and avoid hand shaking.