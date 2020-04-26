Road accidents claim three lives in Ntcheu

Three people died and five others sustained different degrees of injuries after being involved in two road accidents that occured recently in Ntcheu.

According to Ntcheu police public relations officer Hastings Chinali, the first accident which involved Toyota Sienta, registration number BR 8698, occured on Tuesday night at Biriwiri Trading Centre along Dedza-Ntcheu M1 road.

The vehicle was being driven by Moses Chikolosa, 30. He was driving from the direction of Dedza heading to Ntcheu.

Upon arrival at the said place at around 11pm, he hit two pedestrians who were crossing the road from left to the right hand side.

Chinali added that following the impact, the two pedestrians, Julius Kaposa, 29, of Kalumbu village, and Amos Kachingwe, 32, of Unyolo village, both from Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu, sustained head injuries and were both pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

The second fatal road accident took place in the afternoon of Wednesday at Liwadzi Bridge near Kasinje Trading Centre, along Balaka-Salima M5 road.

Malamba, 69, was driving ERF Truck, registration number 5399, from Balaka heading to Salima with six passengers on board.

Upon arrival at the said place, he lost control of the vehicle and it swerved to the extreme nearside of the road where it landed into a river.

One passenger, Luciano Jimu, 26, of Kachule village, Traditional Authority Phambala, Ntcheu, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasinje Health Centre.

Four other passengers, sustained serious injuries and they were rushed to Balaka District Hospital where they were admitted.

The driver of the truck, Davie Malamba, and one passenger, escaped with minor injuries.

The truck, which belongs to Chimalira Enterprise, was carrying drinks from Balaka, meant for Golomoti wholesale.