88 Americans, 17 Britons leave Malawi

Over 100 American and British nationals have left Malawi today as coronavirus cases have risen in the country this week.

The seventeen British national and 88 Americans have used a flight chartered by the American Embassy to fly back to their homes.

United States Ambassador Robert Scott was at Kamuzu International Airport as the group left Malawi.

“Wheels up from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) to Dulles International Airport (IAD)! We are proud to bring 88 #AmericansHome on the special repatriation flight. A huge thank you to the @MalawiGovt and KIA officials for the support in getting #AmericansHome. Wishing all onboard safe travels and stay healthy!” the US Embassy posted on Facebook.

According to the British High Commission, the most vulnerable British nationals were the ones allowed on the plane.

“British High Commission staff were also at the Kamuzu International Airport today to see off 17 British travellers heading back to the UK. Thanks to US Embassy Lilongwe for arranging the charter flight and Malawi Government for allowing our most vulnerable citizens get home,” the high commission posted.

Malawi has recorded 33 coronavirus cases and two deaths, with 16 of the cases recorded this week.

The UK has recorded more than 143,000 cases and over 19,500 deaths while the United States has registered more than 903,000 cases and over 50,000 deaths.