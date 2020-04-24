Malawi Prison officers promoted after protests

The Malawi Prison Service (MPS) has promoted all prison wardens, after the prison officers stayed away from work for two days.

According to Prison Spokesperson Superintendent Chimwemwe Shaba, the promotions are with immediate effect.

“Government has with immediate effect promoted all prison wardens to the rank of Sergeant, all sergeants to the rank of Geoler (Sub Inspector) and all Geolers (Sub Inspectors) to the rank of Inspector of Prisons,” said Shaba in a statement.

The wardens started staying from work on Thursday, demanding the government to provide them personal protective equipment over the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were also demanding promotions and risk allowances due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the workers said he has worked for the service for 34 years without any promotions.