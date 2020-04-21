MultiChoice rewards customers with higher packages

The MultiChoice Group has started rewarding both DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions by automatically upgrading them to the next higher package at no extra cost.

Confirming the development was MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda who said that the offer begun on Monday.

Banda said this offer is a way of thanking their valued customers for their loyalty even during these unprecedented and tough times where the world at large has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our very loyal and valued customer base by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support.” Said Banda.

Band said all active and disconnected Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus DSTV customers who paid for their current packages, will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience.

He said DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on FOX, VUZU and Discovery Family where as DStv Family customers will get to explore movies to suit every mood on M-Net Movies Action, BET and FOX while entertaining the kids on TNT.

Banda added that Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, E! Entertainment, Comedy Central and an array of movies on M-Net Movies Binge while DStv Compact Plus customer will enjoy the best in international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premier.

For GOtv customers, the offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers which means that GOtv Lite viewers can keep up to date with the Hollywood life on E! Entertainment and Disney Junior for the kids.

The managing director added that GOtv Value customers can enjoy the wonderful array of local and international content on the GOtv Plus package including the addictive telenovelas on Telemundo and Zee World and discover the amazing animal kingdom with Nat Geo Wild.

In this reward, GOtv Plus customers can enter a world of ultimate entertainment with a variety of over 90 channel options for the whole family on GOtv Max like BET, CBS Reality and Cartoon Network.