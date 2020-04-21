Malawians using uncharted routes to travel to Tanzania

Some Malawians in Karonga continue to travel to neighbouring Tanzania using uncharted routes to buy goods.

Tanzania has recorded 254 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths. However, the country is not under a lockdown with shops and markets still open. According to reports, Malawians are using porous borders to buy goods in Tanzania.

Recently, the Karonga District Council (KDC) conducted an orientation about the Coronavirus pandemic with members of the Karonga Press Club (KPC) where the concerns were raised.

Speaking in an interview following the meeting, Karonga District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO) Lewis Tukula said community awareness and sensitization is a very powerful tool as far as fighting against an outbreak hence the engagement with Journalists.

He added that there is a lot of misinformation and beliefs about the coronavirus hence it is important to clear out some of the misconceptions that exists in communities.

“There is a lot of news out there to the public about COVID-19 a majority of it that is correct information but some of which is totally wrong so by equipping the media with the correct information we are very sure that people will be in a better position to get the appropriate information that will contribute positively towards prevention and control of the virus as the district and as a country,” he explained.

Tukula therefore, said as Karonga, the district is ready to deal with any Coronavirus cases. He noted that through the district’s Preparedness Plan, they have already carried out activities that have been outlined in the Plan including engaging communities and training health personnel.

One of the participants to the training Daud Mwangomba Station Manager of Radio Dinosaur who is also KPC’s General Secretary, said the orientation was an eye opener as the members are now better equipped with information about Coronavirus.

“As media practitioners who reside in Karonga a bordering district its people are at most risk of the virus but through the training we are now better placed to relay the information to communities out there thus reducing the risks of catching COVID-19,” he articulated.

Currently Malawi has registered 17 coronavirus cases with 2 fatalities.