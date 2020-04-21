Malawi records new coronavirus case

A coronavirus case has been recorded in Lilongwe, taking the number of registered cases in the country to 18.

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dan Namarika has confirmed, saying the patient had recently travelled from Tanzania.

The new case means Lilongwe has recorded 7 cases, Blantyre has 8 while Zomba, Chikwawa and Nkhotakota have one each.

There have also been three recoveries and one death on Lilongwe and also one death in Blantyre.

The Ministry of Health so far tested 490 suspected Covid-19 cases.

In Tanzania, where the Lilongwe based patient travelled from, over 250 cases of Covid-19 cases have been recorded.There have also been 10 deaths.

Across the world, more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded.