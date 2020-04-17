Three recover from Covid-19 in Malawi

… New case registered

Three people who were confirmed as coronavirus cases in Lilongwe on April 2 have tested negative after recovering.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango confirmed at a press briefing today, saying the three tested negative yesterday and they will be tested again tomorrow.

“As a matter of procedure, the test will be repeated tomorrow and if they test negative again, they will be declared cured of Covid-19,” Mhango said.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 17 as a new case has been registered in Blantyre. Minister Mhango said the patient is a man aged 70 and he tested positive at College of Medicine.

Blantyre now has recorded nine case, Lilongwe has registered six while Chikwawa and Nkhotakota have registered one case each.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, government announced a 21 day lockdown which was expected to start tomorrow but a court in Lilongwe has granted an injunction stopping the move.