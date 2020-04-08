Fredokiss humbles Phyzix

Hip hop star Fredokiss has surprised his alleged rival Phyzix, having registered his name on the list of a few celebrities that have bought the latter’s latest music collection dubbed Gamba Season EP.

Following years of being reported as sworn in rivals, Fredokiss surprised the audience as he bought Phyzix’ EP at K100, 000 on Tuesday.

The purchase came a day after Phyzix whose real name is Noel Chikoleka said he does not have an idea as to why Fredokiss hates him, in a radio interview.

Fredokiss whose real name is Penjani Kalua posted on social media, in notifying his fans about the purchase,

“Nsanje siimanga Mudzi (a community cannot be united if envy reigns). This is a dope project and I have just bought this EP for K100, 000 this evening. Umakwana Phyzo.”

In response, Chikoleka thanked Kalua for the support.

The ghetto King Kong as Fredokiss is fondly known joins South African based gospel hip hop artist Gwamba and veteran audio producer Tapps Bandawe in buying the EP.

According to Chikoleka, his fans are also free to by the EP at K1000.

Musicians are selling their work online given the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the whole world.

This is because they are unable to organise shows which is probably their main source of revenue, following the ban on public gathering.