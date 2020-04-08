HRDC vows to continue its operations

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will continue with its operations as an organization focused on human rights activism following the resignation of former Chairperson Timothy Mtambo .

Chairperson of the organization Gift Trapence who has replaced Mtambo said this at a press briefing which the grouping conducted in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Trapence said people have been spreading rumours that the organisation has stopped working due to resignation of its chairperson Timothy Mtambo.

“We will not be conducting demonstrations until conoranavirus end because as human rights defenders people’s health become our first priority,” he said.

The grouping’s chairperson went on to say that people in the country should continue working with the organization in fighting and building a better Malawi.

He also reminded Executive Director for Anti -Corruption Bureau (ACB) Reyneck Matemba to arrest people who attempted to bribe judges presiding over the presidential election case.

According to Trapence, HRDC will be back in the streets demanding justice on the issue if the suspects are not arrested.

On the issue of Msundwe rape saga, he promised Malawians that they will not rest until the girls and women who were raped by Police officers get justice.

HRDC is the grouping that has been leading in massive demonstrations aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for mismanaging May 21 elections .