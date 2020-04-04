MultiChoice launches free online television, filmmaking masterclasses

As one way of supporting and encouraging excellence amongst television and filmmaking professionals, MultiChoice Talent Factory has launched free online masterclasses.

According to MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment Yolisa Phahle, this masterclass offering is part of MultiChoice Group’s mission to upskill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the Film and TV industry.

Phahle said the masterclasses, offer exclusive access to practical, industry expert-led skills workshops that afford film and television professionals the ability to interact and learn from the best in Africa.

She added that the masterclasses comprise of 20 carefully crafted modules both from pre to post production which she said will surely sharpen professionals in filmmaking and television.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is excited to launch a series of online masterclasses available on Africa’s creative network, the MTF portal! The masterclasses offer exclusive access to practical, industry expert-led skills workshops that afford film and television professionals the ability to interact and learn from the best in Africa,” Said Phahle.

The General Entertainment CEO further said they are launching the masterclass with the Produce Like a PRO! masterclass series.

The modules have been created by Marie Rosholt, a highly esteemed pioneer in reality television as Executive Producer of 12 series of Big Brother, Survivor, Fear Factor, Deal or no Deal and other series.

“What makes the Produce Like a PRO! series unique is that it’s been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry.

“The recorded masterclasses have been filmed and packaged by our MTF students sharing the industry masterclasses hosted by our MTF Academies in Lagos, Nairobi and Lusaka with leading industry experts including Tunde Kelani, Christian Epps and Steve Gukas,” added Phahle.

Phahle continued to say Produce Like a PRO! series is also rooted in breaking down the barriers of access to industry information, and instead ensuring that veteran knowledge and experience is passed on to the next generation of African storytellers.

Apart from that, the series also compliments recorded masterclasses which address industry concerns such as accessibility, opportunity, and quality in local productions.