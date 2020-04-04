Coronavirus patient in Kenya travelled from Malawi

The Health Ministry in Kenya says a Kenyan national who has tested positive for coronavirus in the Eastern African country had travelled from Malawi.

Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told the press on Saturday that in the country four people – three Kenyans and a Pakistani national – have tested positive for the coronavirus in the las t 24 hours.

“One of the Kenyan patients from the cluster had travelled from Malawi while the other two contracted the virus locally,” Kenya’s Citizen TV reported.

The Pakistani national had also recently travelled to Kenya from Pakistan. The four new cases have taken Kenya’s number of coronavirus cases to 126.

In Malawi, there are four cases of the coronavirus and the first three were confirmed on Thursday this week.

Coronavirus started in China last year and has spread to over 200 countries across the globe, with more than one million cases and over 54,000 deaths recorded.