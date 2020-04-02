Shopkeeper jailed 7 and a half years for theft

The First Grade Magistrate Court in Phalombe on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to seven-and-a-half years in prison for stealing from a shop where he was working as a shopkeeper.

The court heard that in September 2019 after stocktaking in the shop, Binali was found with a shortage of money amounting to K3,059,480 in the shop he was employed to manage at Nyezerera Trading Centre in Phalombe district.

The case was reported to Phalombe police station leading to the arrest of Binali who was charged with theft by servant count.

In court, Binali pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him.

State prosecutor superintendent Muloza then described the conduct as a serious offense, therefore calling for a heavy punishment to give lesson to others.

First Grade Magistrate Damson Banda concurred with the state and sentenced Binali to 90 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Juma Binali hails from Chingwalu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkhumba in Phalombe district.