Mutharika is temporary tenant of State House – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has described President Peter Mutharika as a temporary occupant of State House.

Chakwera said this in a statement released today in which he has demanded the release of two activists who were arrested yesterday for planning to march to the State House.

His remarks come as the country is preparing for the 2020 presidential elections which will be held in May following the nullification of the 2019 elections.

The MCP leader in the statement accused Mutharika of breaching provisions of the Constitution by using state power to protect his personal and partisan interests and by deriving his authority and method for resolving disputes from “the rabid outbursts of his rogue ministers.”

“Section 16(a) states that ‘every person has the right to life and no person shall be arbitrarily deprived of his or her life’, but Mr. Mutharika has turned his back on this by having his ministers issue death threats against activists,” said Chakwera.

He also accused Mutharika of ordering the Malawi police to arrest critics for not applauding his political failures and forcing police officers to use police resources to promote the interests of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Chakwera then demanded the release of the activists and threatened to mobilise Malawians to State House if the activists are not released.