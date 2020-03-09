Coronavirus infection in Malawi? Health Ministry says it’s fake news

The Ministry of Health says there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus in Malawi.

Dr G. Kawalazira, Director of Health and Social Services for Blantyre District Health Office (DHO), said this in a statement on Monday.

According to Kawalazira, as part of disease surveillance, the DHO has been screening all people coming from Covid-19 hotspots for possible signs and symptoms.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old lady coming from China arrived in Malawi and on Sunday she presented with chest tightness and difficult breathing for one day but had no cough, no sneezing and no fever.

“The lady went to Mwaiwathu on Sunday the 8th March due to the chest tightness and upon arrival, her mother called one of DHO medical staff who advised them not to alight the vehicle. The suspect was later taken for isolation at the quarantine for further investigation. Take note that the preliminary investigation done so far does not point towards coronavirus,” said Kawalazira.

He added that the young woman had similar signs and symptoms while in China and was diagnosed as panic attack.

“She was reassured that it is not COVID19. Serial temperatures were taken while in China and was normal for 2 weeks,” he said.

According to the health worker, since the beginning of the outbreak in China, all suspected cases arriving in Malawi are put under isolation for possible observation until when health authorities are sure that the suspect is okay.

He further said that all people coming from hotspot countries and are not showing any signs and symptoms are advised to self-quarantine.

He assured Malawians that the health office will continue with close follow up on all people coming from affected countries.