MUST bans thin plastics at its campus

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has banned the use of thin plastics at the institution.

This is according to a public notice which was released on Thursday, signed by the institution’s Vice Chancellor Professor Address Malata.

Professor Malata said the ban is in solidarity with the High Court ruling last year that endorsed the ban on usage of thin plastics.

The vice chancellor said MUST has joined other stakeholders in a drive to make sure that the country’s environment is preserved to the maximum hence the ban on thin plastics at the institution.

“In this regard, The Malawi University of Technology and Science (MUST), in its drive to preserve the environment, would like to inform the general MUST community that it supports the ruling and shall comply with the regulation accordingly.

“The University, therefore, would like to advise all staff and students that plastics of less than 60 micrometers are no longer allowed at MUST campus with immediate effect,” said Malata in a public notice.

She further said that the management will engage all suppliers to the University of the new development to make sure that they as well comply with the institution’s regulation.

In July last year, the Supreme Court of appeal effected a ban on; production, sale, importation and usage of all plastics of less than 60 micrometers as they take time to decompose thereby being harmful to the environment.

However, despite the ban, thin plastics are still on the market a development which authorities say needs to be dealt with immediately.

Research conducted before the ban showed that up to 75 000 metric tons of plastic papers were manufactured annually in Malawi.