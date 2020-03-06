HRDC sets March 25 for State House shutdown

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it will conduct demonstrations on March 25 aimed at shutting down State House over President Peter Mutharika’s failure to assent to electoral reforms bills.

The coalition’s chairperson Timothy Mtambo revealed this at a press briefing which the grouping organised at in Lilongwe.

Mtambo said the demonstrations dubbed ‘5 million March’ are aimed at forcing Mutharika to sign the electoral reforms bills which were recently passed in Parliament.

“Signing the bills is within the president’s mandate, we are requesting him to sign the bills because we are running out of time. There are less than 150 days to conduct fresh elections as ordered by the Constitutional Court,” said Mtambo.

He added that Mutharika should inspire the nation by reacting to the things that are happening in the country instead of contradicting himself.

On the fresh elections, expected to be held in May, Mtambo said they want the polls to be free and fair. He further called on Malawians to reject any form of registration by the current Malawi Electoral Commission which he said is compromised.

Mtambo also commented on the arrival of three Israeli intelligence experts who are on State House business saying the three are putting the security of this country at risk. He asked State House to clarify on the arrival of the Israelis.

Mtambo then warned cabinet ministers especially Minister of Information Mark Botomani to avoid threatening the grouping on social media saying they are not afraid of anyone.

He also asked the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to act on the Msundwe rape issue in which police officers are suspected of raping women at Msundwe.