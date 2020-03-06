InnoBuild pumps K2 million into Mzuzu and district league

InnoBuild on Thursday announced a K2 million sponsorship for the Mzuzu and District Football League.

The league targets school-going children in Mzuzu and all the districts in the North.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chief Executive Officer for InnoBuild Billy Jonathan Chiwotha said they want young people in the Northern Region to have a platform where they can shine.

“I have an obligation to ensure that other youths are getting exposed in the talent that they have. I have a talent of business, they do have a talent of sports, so they need to be given a chance to expose themselves to the world,” he said.

He then urged the youth to understand the importance of combining sports and education to have a successful future.

“The young people should not just focus on sports, they also need to understand the importance of education,” said Chiwotha.

Vice chairperson for Northern Region Football Association Felix Mbonekela Msiska whose organisation oversees Mzuzu and District Football League thanked InnoBuild for the sponsorship.

“We are pleased because we had been crying for sponsorship in the North for many years and now companies are coming to join us in sports, that’s the way we can develop football in the North,” he said.

He expressed hope that the sponsorship will help in identifying talented players in the rural areas.