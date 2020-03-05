62 ICT officers fired at Road Traffic

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DTRSS) has laid off 62 information and communications technology officers who were recruited by the department in 2015.

The fired DRTSS employees said they were told by their bosses to return uniforms and office gadgets to the department.

According to the ICT officers, they were recruited on two-year contract which was verbally extended in 2017.

They have also claimed that they did not receive their salaries in the first three months of employment and government is yet to give them their arrears.

Director in the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services, Fergus Gondwe, has confirmed that the department has fired the officers.

“The only reason we have terminated their contracts is that the agreed contract period with the ICT officers has come to an end,” Gondwe said.