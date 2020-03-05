MCP will win fresh elections – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says the party will win the fresh elections just like it won the presidential elections case.

Writing on his Facebook account this morning, Chakwera said the MCP will win the war to rescue the Executive arm of government from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2020 presidential elections.

“They will fight our campaign to rescue the Executive, but we will defend your rights there and win. Whether they like it or not,” he said.

Chakwera further said that the DPP government has officials who resist answering the people’s demands.

He noted that the DPP government fought MCP’s petitions in the Judiciary where the opposition party together with UTM challenged the results of the 2019 presidential elections.

“But we have defended your rights there and won,” he said in reference to the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the 2019 elections ordered fresh elections.

According to Chakwera, the MCP also defended Malawians’ rights when the party’s legislators voted for the electoral reforms bills which were passed last month in Parliament.