Man rapes three children

A Chikwawa man identified as Chitoleni Njobvu is on the run after raping three children aged between 9 and 12.

Police in Chikwawa have launched a manhunt for the suspect who raped the three girls while they were coming from school.

Chikwawa Police spokesperson Dickson Matemba said on Wednesday that Njobvu the girls stopped at one of the victims’ house to drink water.

Njobvu then invited the children to a nearby house after enticing them with roasted maize.

In the house, Njobvu raped the girls and threatened them not to tell anyone about the sexual abuse.

However, one of the victims told her mother what had happened.

Medical examinations at Ngabu Rural Hospital confirmed that the girls were raped.

The suspect will face defilement charges if arrested. He comes from Misongwe village Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa district.