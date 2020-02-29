Man gets 10 years in prison for rape

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate court on Wednesday sentenced 41-year-old Lameck Nkhata to 10 years in prison for raping a woman aged 20.

Mangochi Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said Nkhata raped the woman on December 8, 2019 as she was coming as she was coming from the maize field.

According to Daudi, the man was in camouflage attire and had a laptop bag and a camera in his hands.

He asked the young woman to stop and the victim obeyed thinking that he was a military officer.

“Nkhata immediately dragged her into a nearby bush where he raped her,” said Daudi.

The matter was reported at Makanjira Police Post where a medical report was issued and the results from Makanjira Health Centre confirmed about the rape.

Nkhata was apprehended a week later and was easily identified by the victim in an identification parade which was conducted by the Police.

Appearing in court Nkhata, pleaded not guilty to the charge but the state paraded four witnesses who proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono then convicted Nkhata and handed him a 10- year custodial sentence.

Lameck Nkhata hails from village Makanjira in the area of Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi.