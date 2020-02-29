Jeffrey says DPP will rule Malawi till 2084

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey says the party will rule Malawi till 2084 because voters are the ones who choose a president.

Jeffrey made the remarks on Friday in Mzuzu where the party held demonstrations protesting the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the 2019 presidential election.

“You are the ones who voted for President Professor Peter Mutharika and therefore the party will still rule this country till 2084 because you are the ones who choose president of the country,” she said.

She then urged the party’s supporters to vote for Mutharika in the fresh elections which will be held this year if Mutharika’s appeal against the election nullification is not successful at the Supreme Court.

“I want to inform all people who took part in voting to do the same if the Supreme court of Appeal would decide otherwise to vote in large numbers and retain the presidency,” said Jeffrey.

On his part, DPP Treasurer General said the party is ready to campaign for fresh elections saying resources are readily available.

“We are ready and I can guarantee you, we are going to win with land slide victory,” said Mhango.

The protests in Mzuzu were the fourth under the theme “Restoration of Democratic Justice” following similar demonstrations in Blantyre, Zomba and Lilongwe.