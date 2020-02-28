Devotion: Grow up

1 Corinthians 3: 1-3 ” But I, brothers, could not address you as spiritual people, but as people of the flesh, as infants in Christ. I fed you with milk, not solid food, for you were not ready for it. And even now you are not yet ready, for you are still of the flesh. For while there is jealousy and strife among you, are you not of the flesh and behaving only in a human way?”

The Spirit of God through Paul says jealousy and strife are among the indicators that the Saints of God are not yet mature in the things of God. They are indicators of infancy stage. If you still feel jealousy of someone to an extent that you cannot join them to celebrate their success, you have to grow up and be matured. In the same way if you are so argumentative over petty issues and you always love strife or creating divisions especially in the body of Christ, you are also immature.

Get to maturity by studying and meditating on the Word. Gather also with the brethren in the church and learn maturity principles. The Father would always place you under a certain Man of God to grow you to maturity. These are your guardians and servant managers. Listen and let them take you to maturity. This is why you need to be found at a place where the true Word of God is preached. Word is your source and food for growth.

Ephesians 4:11-13 “And he gave some as Apostles, and some, prophets; and some, preachers of the good news; and some to give care and teaching; For the training of the saints as servants in the church, for the building up of the body of Christ: Till we all come to the harmony of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to full growth, to the full measure of Christ.”

Have a teachable Spirit that will help you grow to maturity.

Prayer

Thank you Father because of your Word and Servants who lead me to maturity in Christ Jesus till I reach full maturity and become a perfect man. In Jesus Name. Amen

